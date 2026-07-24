Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Free Report) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,755 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,436 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1,730.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth $2,931,000. Cvfg LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth $2,962,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,568,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 45.1% during the first quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 267,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,770,000 after buying an additional 82,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.02 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.980-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Phibro Animal Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAHC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research cut Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Phibro Animal Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Phibro Animal Health

Insider Transactions at Phibro Animal Health

In other Phibro Animal Health news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 4,528 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $219,562.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,810.48. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,432. Insiders own 50.13% of the company's stock.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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