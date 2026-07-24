Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,657 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 19,439 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC's holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3,133.3% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

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Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $331.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $293.43 and a 1-year high of $435.92. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $346.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.81.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company's revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $399.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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