Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 29,290 Shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC - Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,398 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.25% of NAPCO Security Technologies worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 510.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,768 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NAPCO Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,857,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 72,024 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 113.3% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 59,331 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $79,138,000 after purchasing an additional 588,297 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut NAPCO Security Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.67.

Read Our Latest Report on NAPCO Security Technologies

NAPCO Security Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

NAPCO Security Technologies stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.44.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.26 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 18.70%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. NAPCO Security Technologies's payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

NAPCO Security Technologies Profile

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: NSSC is a designer and manufacturer of electronic security solutions for commercial and residential applications. The company's product portfolio spans intrusion and fire alarm control panels, alarm communicators, access control locks and readers, as well as a broad range of peripheral modules and integrated security accessories. NAPCO's offerings are engineered to deliver scalable, networked security systems suitable for new installations and retrofit projects alike.

Key product lines include hybrid alarm control panels that support both wired and wireless peripherals, cellular and IP alarm communicators for reliable central station reporting, and the acclaimed “Alarm Lock” series of standalone and networked electronic door locks.

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