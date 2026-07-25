Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Paysign, Inc. $PAYS

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 188,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of Paysign as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysign during the second quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Paysign by 99.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Paysign in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paysign by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Paysign during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company's stock.

Get Paysign alerts: Sign Up

Paysign Stock Up 3.6%

PAYS stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $485.82 million, a P/E ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 0.72. Paysign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 11.38%.Paysign has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Paysign from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Paysign from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paysign presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Report on PAYS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paysign news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 707,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,663,142.09. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,403 shares of company stock worth $1,239,315. Insiders own 24.50% of the company's stock.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc NASDAQ: PAYS is a U.S.-based financial technology company specializing in prepaid payment solutions. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables corporations, government agencies and payroll providers to issue and manage stored-value cards, digital wallets and disbursement programs. Paysign's offerings span gift and incentive cards, payroll and earned-wage access cards, government benefit distribution, tax refund solutions and health savings account disbursements.

The company's flagship Paysign Experience Platform provides configurable card programs with real-time transaction reporting, fraud monitoring and regulatory compliance tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Paysign, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Paysign wasn't on the list.

While Paysign currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here