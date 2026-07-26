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Walleye Capital LLC Sells 107,700 Shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. $AEXA

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AEXA - Free Report) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 107,700 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC's holdings in American Exceptionalism Acquisition were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Exceptionalism Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on AEXA

American Exceptionalism Acquisition Price Performance

AEXA stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.77 million and a P/E ratio of 193.68. American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

American Exceptionalism Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

We are led by Chamath Palihapitiya, the founder and Managing Partner of Social Capital. Like Social Capital, the company is formed to confront the world's hardest problems. Although these problems have evolved over the past decade, our approach remains the same—with a dedication to first principles thinking, deep technological understanding and a willingness to be contrarian to consensus. --- We intend to find companies that operate in sectors that we believe will be instrumental in maintaining U.S.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Exceptionalism Acquisition (NYSE:AEXA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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