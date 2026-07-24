Walleye Capital LLC Sells 37,827 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. $NAMS

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS - Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,434 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,827 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NewAmsterdam Pharma worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4,425.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 65,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $2,319,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 24,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $869,158.57. The trade was a 72.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NAMS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised NewAmsterdam Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NAMS

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NAMS opened at $30.55 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $42.21. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 943.23%. As a group, analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

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