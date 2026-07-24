Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. $MNPR

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Monopar Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 48,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 1,821.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0%

MNPR opened at $105.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.19 million, a PE ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.46. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $116.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.36.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.41. On average, research analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Monopar Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monopar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel targeted radiotherapeutics and next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. The company's core technology leverages a pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) platform designed to deliver potent radioisotopes to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. By combining small-molecule binding agents with specialized radioisotopes, Monopar aims to improve the therapeutic index of radiation-based cancer therapies.

The company's pipeline includes multiple oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

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