Walleye Partners LLC Invests $6.38 Million in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Walleye Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,379,000. Brookfield makes up about 7.1% of Walleye Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 6.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,301 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 724 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 875 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised Brookfield from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Brookfield from $52.00 to $48.50 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BN

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. Brookfield Corporation has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Corporation will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Brookfield's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brookfield's payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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