Wallington Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Wallington Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 8,714 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 4.5% of Wallington Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $34,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

TJX Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $155.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business's fifty day moving average price is $158.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here