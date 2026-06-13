Walmart Inc. $WMT Holdings Cut by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,383 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 10,511 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $28,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,303,320.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at $495,230,306.77. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $1,600,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 687,287 shares in the company, valued at $83,821,522.52. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,908. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $121.04 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.62 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $963.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The business's 50 day moving average is $125.28 and its 200-day moving average is $121.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Freedom Capital raised Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here