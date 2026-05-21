Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 239.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,499 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 144,328 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Walmart were worth $22,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,663,172 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,199,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock worth $49,015,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Walmart by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 23,497,921 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,413,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004,277 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,621,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $280,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. HSBC lowered Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMT opened at $130.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.43 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.89.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The company's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $4,158,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 533,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,082,852. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,214,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 108,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,389.24. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,065 shares of company stock worth $19,281,401. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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