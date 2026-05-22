Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 1,061.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,042,724 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,780,817 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $338,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,886 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $104,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 466.6% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 13,343 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 196,648 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $21,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walmart Stock Down 7.3%

Walmart stock opened at $121.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $967.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.03. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.43 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $138.91.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart reported Q1 EPS of $0.66, ahead of estimates, on revenue of $177.75 billion, also above expectations. The company also highlighted strong underlying growth drivers, including 26% global e-commerce growth and 37% growth in advertising revenue. Article Title

Walmart reported Q1 EPS of $0.66, ahead of estimates, on revenue of $177.75 billion, also above expectations. The company also highlighted strong underlying growth drivers, including 26% global e-commerce growth and 37% growth in advertising revenue. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its long-term strategy and kept annual targets in place, which supports the view that Walmart’s core business remains resilient despite a cautious consumer backdrop. Article Title

Management reaffirmed its long-term strategy and kept annual targets in place, which supports the view that Walmart’s core business remains resilient despite a cautious consumer backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts noted that Walmart continues to benefit from value-seeking shoppers, but the market is also watching whether the company can sustain growth if consumers become more stressed by inflation and higher fuel costs. Article Title

Analysts noted that Walmart continues to benefit from value-seeking shoppers, but the market is also watching whether the company can sustain growth if consumers become more stressed by inflation and higher fuel costs. Negative Sentiment: Walmart’s Q2 guidance came in below analyst forecasts, with EPS and revenue outlooks both disappointing investors. That weaker near-term guidance is the main reason the stock is falling today. Article Title

Walmart’s Q2 guidance came in below analyst forecasts, with EPS and revenue outlooks both disappointing investors. That weaker near-term guidance is the main reason the stock is falling today. Negative Sentiment: Management warned that high gas prices are squeezing household budgets and raising Walmart’s transportation and logistics costs, increasing the risk of margin pressure even as shoppers shift toward cheaper purchases. Article Title

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $1,600,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 687,287 shares in the company, valued at $83,821,522.52. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $361,688.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 596,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,334,117.76. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 109,983 shares of company stock worth $13,908,797 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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