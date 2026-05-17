Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,008 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the quarter. May Hill Capital LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,235 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 26,409 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,455 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,364,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 141,603 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus raised Walmart to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock's fifty day moving average is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.15. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.43 and a 52 week high of $134.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The company had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart's dividend payout ratio is 36.13%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $2,460,201.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,023,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,780,812.39. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total value of $2,555,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 167,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,975,804 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS and other analysts expect Walmart to deliver another strong quarter, helped by resilient grocery demand, e-commerce growth, and advertising momentum, which could support the stock if results meet or exceed expectations.

UBS and other analysts expect Walmart to deliver another strong quarter, helped by resilient grocery demand, e-commerce growth, and advertising momentum, which could support the stock if results meet or exceed expectations. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America said Walmart’s consistent sales growth should be rewarded by the market, reinforcing the view that WMT remains a defensive growth name ahead of earnings.

Bank of America said Walmart’s consistent sales growth should be rewarded by the market, reinforcing the view that WMT remains a defensive growth name ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also highlights Walmart as a long-term growth and momentum stock, with investors continuing to search for the name ahead of the report.

Recent commentary also highlights Walmart as a long-term growth and momentum stock, with investors continuing to search for the name ahead of the report. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart said it will host its first-quarter earnings conference call on May 21, keeping attention focused on upcoming results and guidance rather than any new business update. Walmart To Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call May 21, 2026

Walmart said it will host its first-quarter earnings conference call on May 21, keeping attention focused on upcoming results and guidance rather than any new business update. Negative Sentiment: One bearish analysis argued that expectations may be too high versus Walmart’s own guidance, warning that reported sales growth may not be enough to justify a further move higher and that investors may want to trim positions.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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