Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,774 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 13,322 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $6,458,529,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,663,172 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,199,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,010,709 shares of the retailer's stock worth $11,426,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $592,848,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $49,015,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,436 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $495,230,306.77. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total transaction of $342,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 574,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,953,695.07. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 100,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of WMT opened at $115.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm's 50-day moving average is $123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.17. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.23 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

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Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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