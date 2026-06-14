Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,946 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 90,710 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Clifford Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 301,363 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,575,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 661,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,021,470.96. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 128,986 shares of company stock worth $15,927,908 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $121.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.66. The stock has a market cap of $963.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.59. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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