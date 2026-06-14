Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,125 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 41,190 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.3% of LM Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LM Advisors LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $121.04 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $963.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,550.91. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 577,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,607,543.76. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,908. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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