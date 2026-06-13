Walmart Inc. $WMT Stock Holdings Cut by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,884 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 41,946 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $1,709,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 275,341 shares of the retailer's stock worth $30,676,000 after acquiring an additional 81,635 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,886 shares of the retailer's stock worth $104,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,026 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $40,855,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 13,343 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $121.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $963.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.Walmart's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $359,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 577,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,607,543.76. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 128,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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