Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co Acquires Shares of 847 ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 847 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $959,180,000 after buying an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 424.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,393,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 314.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $23,841,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,929.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,584.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,395.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $758.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $683.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,942.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,589.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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