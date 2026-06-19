Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co Buys New Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 2,391.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at $231,635,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Nebius Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,137,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,832 shares during the last quarter. Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth about $188,496,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Get Nebius Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBIS shares. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Freedom Capital downgraded Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $3,460,225.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 868,289 shares in the company, valued at $90,067,617.97. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $101,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at $118,937,877.16. This represents a 46.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 700,710 shares of company stock worth $132,153,501 in the last quarter.

Key Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $286.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $298.80. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $197.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.95. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.48 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nebius Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nebius Group wasn't on the list.

While Nebius Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here