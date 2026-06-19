Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Robinhood Markets comprises about 0.6% of Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,771,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,831,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,121,452 shares of the company's stock worth $3,746,036,000 after purchasing an additional 875,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,171,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,386,944,000 after purchasing an additional 356,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,208,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,202,160,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $108.15 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.37. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Robinhood Markets's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Meyer Malka bought 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $316,858,235.98. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $26,186,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,186,250. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.36.

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Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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