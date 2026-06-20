Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,923 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,868,735,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in Amazon.com by 20,598.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,308,193,000 after buying an additional 87,557,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 879.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after buying an additional 25,017,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,671,634,000 after buying an additional 12,122,668 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $244.39 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.51 and a 200-day moving average of $234.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler set a $330.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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