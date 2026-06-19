Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co Purchases New Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000. Citigroup accounts for 0.7% of Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Citigroup Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:C opened at $143.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $147.96. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $129.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.32. The company has a market cap of $244.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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