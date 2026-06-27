Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,146 shares of the company's stock after selling 452,702 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.'s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 50.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,254 shares of the company's stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 116,821 shares of the company's stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the company's stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company's stock.

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Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of WBD stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company's 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.07). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Huber Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.04.

Get Our Latest Report on WBD

Key Headlines Impacting Warner Bros. Discovery

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shares rose on reports that EU regulators may be willing to approve a Paramount deal involving Warner Bros. Discovery, raising hopes that a merger could unlock value for WBD shareholders. Article Title

Shares rose on reports that EU regulators may be willing to approve a Paramount deal involving Warner Bros. Discovery, raising hopes that a merger could unlock value for WBD shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC strategy remains in focus after Warner Bros. Animation announced three new DC TV series, reinforcing the company’s ability to keep building its superhero content pipeline. Article Title

Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC strategy remains in focus after Warner Bros. Animation announced three new DC TV series, reinforcing the company’s ability to keep building its superhero content pipeline. Positive Sentiment: The company also teamed with AWS around the “Supergirl” release, extending DC’s reach and adding another marketing/engagement channel for the franchise. Article Title

The company also teamed with AWS around the “Supergirl” release, extending DC’s reach and adding another marketing/engagement channel for the franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery’s lifestyle merchandising strategy questioned whether it deepens the DC brand or risks diluting focus; this looks more like a strategic debate than a near-term financial catalyst. Article Title

Coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery’s lifestyle merchandising strategy questioned whether it deepens the DC brand or risks diluting focus; this looks more like a strategic debate than a near-term financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Forbes reported that Warner Bros. is likely to keep its existing PVOD release strategy for DC’s “Supergirl,” suggesting continuity rather than a major change to the film monetization approach. Article Title

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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