Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Stock Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,181,421 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 207,342 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $34,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,639.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,788,847 shares of the company's stock worth $445,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,214,155 shares of the company's stock worth $5,492,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736,600 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 108.9% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,095,390 shares of the company's stock worth $685,413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,291,865 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth approximately $74,916,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,326,978 shares of the company's stock worth $182,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873,183 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 41,784 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,162,430.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 604,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,821,808.12. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 600,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $16,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 244,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,683,163.95. The trade was a 71.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,206,827 shares of company stock valued at $230,674,025 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $23.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Arete Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $31.25 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 94.73 and a beta of 1.63. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.95%.The business's revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Warner Bros. Discovery

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Warner Bros. Discovery, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Warner Bros. Discovery wasn't on the list.

While Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here