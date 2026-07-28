Warrior Met Coal $HCC Stock Holdings Trimmed by Extract Advisors LLC

Extract Advisors LLC lowered its position in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,944 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,034 shares during the quarter. Warrior Met Coal accounts for 2.4% of Extract Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Extract Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Warrior Met Coal worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 130.4% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,889,025 shares of the company's stock worth $86,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,554,071 shares of the company's stock worth $98,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2,821,294.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 987,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,067,000 after acquiring an additional 987,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,099,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,860,000 after purchasing an additional 825,807 shares during the period. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth $55,714,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,775 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,250. This represents a 22.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

NYSE HCC opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $110.39. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.01.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Warrior Met Coal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCC

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Warrior Met Coal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Warrior Met Coal wasn't on the list.

While Warrior Met Coal currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here