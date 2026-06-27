Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Position in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,978,776 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 223,893 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 3.60% of Universal Technical Institute worth $71,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth $57,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,428 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $41.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Griffin Securities set a $49.00 price objective on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

UTI opened at $41.52 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda J. Srere sold 15,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $548,850.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 127,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,667,566.76. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Kline sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $155,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 43,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,910,326.52. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,023,045 shares of company stock valued at $125,086,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc NYSE: UTI is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

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