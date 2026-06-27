Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,805 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 56,891 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.54% of Dutch Bros worth $44,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,466 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,312 shares of the company's stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 600 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $16,451,686.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,928,616. This represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Christine Barone sold 42,031 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,527,324.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 44,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,174.49. This represents a 48.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 4,086,245 shares of company stock worth $243,021,771 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of BROS stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.36. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $74.65.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $464.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Dutch Bros's revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BROS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.00.

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Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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