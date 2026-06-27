Wasatch Advisors LP Has $147.17 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,897,074 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 2.69% of Floor & Decor worth $147,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FND. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,346,000 after buying an additional 30,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 290.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,083 shares of the company's stock worth $45,354,000 after acquiring an additional 444,290 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,132 shares of the company's stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,811,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,527,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 33.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 343,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 87,013 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Floor & Decor from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 target price on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FND

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Bradley Paulsen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 85,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.50. The trade was a 6.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $733,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,517.28. The trade was a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $59.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.62. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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