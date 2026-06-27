Wasatch Advisors LP Has $47 Million Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH - Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,393,739 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 536,329 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 3.50% of Sally Beauty worth $47,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 392.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth $35,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,365.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SBH. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sally Beauty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Sally Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBH

Insider Activity at Sally Beauty

In related news, CFO Marlo Michelle Cormier Platz sold 42,771 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $543,191.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 138,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,754,441.50. This trade represents a 23.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Trading Up 2.1%

SBH opened at $14.44 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $903.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sally Beauty's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sally Beauty has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.560 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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