Wasatch Advisors LP Has $601.95 Million Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,202,934 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 613,288 shares during the period. HealthEquity makes up 4.0% of Wasatch Advisors LP's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 8.53% of HealthEquity worth $601,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1,723.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 604 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. BMO Capital Markets raised HealthEquity from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded HealthEquity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $111.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $88.46 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $106.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The company had revenue of $354.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.02 million. The firm's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,141 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,690. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $298,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,615,735. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,081 shares of company stock worth $1,193,000. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HealthEquity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HealthEquity wasn't on the list.

While HealthEquity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here