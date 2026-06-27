Wasatch Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,243,531 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $146,513,000. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 2.20% of Repligen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,599,061 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $753,603,000 after buying an additional 1,091,683 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,387,000. Opti Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,399,209,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Repligen by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,377,104 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $184,077,000 after acquiring an additional 440,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,439 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $205,880,000 after acquiring an additional 383,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Repligen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Repligen from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Repligen

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $147.01 on Friday. Repligen Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $100.99 and a fifty-two week high of $175.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 163.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $194.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.05 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.73%.Repligen's revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.970-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Corporation will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $106,285.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,807,055. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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