Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 174,369 Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,990,323 shares of the company's stock after selling 174,369 shares during the quarter. Ollie's Bargain Outlet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wasatch Advisors LP's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 4.91% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $275,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $384,282,000 after purchasing an additional 440,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,707,117 shares of the company's stock worth $187,117,000 after buying an additional 1,296,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,504,000 after buying an additional 56,948 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,199,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,478,000 after buying an additional 34,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 15.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,095,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,654,000 after acquiring an additional 144,649 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

In other news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 5,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $481,722.79. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,438,738. This represents a 9.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.19. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.85 and a 52 week high of $141.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $658.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial set a $112.00 target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $151.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OLLI

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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