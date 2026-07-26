Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Purchased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,706 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Waste Management were worth $28,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,206,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 196,585 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Waste Management by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 236,153 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $51,885,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its stake in Waste Management by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 46,640 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $10,247,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $3,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $263.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Waste Management from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Waste Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Waste Management from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Up 0.7%

WM stock opened at $238.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company's 50-day moving average price is $224.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $248.13. The company has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Waste Management's payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Key Headlines Impacting Waste Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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