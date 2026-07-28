Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,064 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.4% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Waste Management were worth $42,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,916,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 279.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,075,906 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 792,037 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 23,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,945 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $17,716,000 after buying an additional 767,615 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3,209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 681,366 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $150,466,000 after acquiring an additional 660,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,990,067 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,566,508,000 after purchasing an additional 553,605 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $238.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.26. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $248.13.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio is 54.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Management from $263.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Waste Management from $264.00 to $263.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Waste Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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