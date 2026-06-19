Waterford Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,056 The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Waterford Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,056 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. Progressive makes up 0.6% of Waterford Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,836,094,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Progressive by 78.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,704,197 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,384,082,000 after buying an additional 6,045,732 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Progressive by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,506,302 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,481,615,000 after buying an additional 4,197,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Progressive by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,167,940 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,757,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,864 shares during the period. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $353,906,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Progressive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Positive Sentiment: May 2026 results showed solid underwriting and growth: net premiums written rose 6%, net premiums earned increased 10%, net income jumped 36%, and the combined ratio improved to 82.1 from 86.9, signaling stronger profitability and pricing discipline. Progressive Reports May 2026 Results

May 2026 results showed solid underwriting and growth: net premiums written rose 6%, net premiums earned increased 10%, net income jumped 36%, and the combined ratio improved to 82.1 from 86.9, signaling stronger profitability and pricing discipline. Positive Sentiment: Policies in force rose 8% year over year to 39.97 million, with personal auto and direct auto leading growth, which supports future premium volume. Progressive Reports May 2026 Results

Policies in force rose 8% year over year to 39.97 million, with personal auto and direct auto leading growth, which supports future premium volume. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $210 from $208, and Bank of America lowered its target to $313 from $331 while keeping a Buy rating, leaving analysts broadly constructive despite valuation shifts. Analyst price target updates

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $210 from $208, and Bank of America lowered its target to $313 from $331 while keeping a Buy rating, leaving analysts broadly constructive despite valuation shifts. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced a planned leadership transition, with Personal Lines President Pat Callahan set to retire in January 2027 and internal promotions filling key roles. The move suggests continuity, but it also introduces some management-change uncertainty. Progressive Announces Management Changes

The company announced a planned leadership transition, with Personal Lines President Pat Callahan set to retire in January 2027 and internal promotions filling key roles. The move suggests continuity, but it also introduces some management-change uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary and list appearances, including coverage calling Progressive undervalued and attracting investor attention, may be helping sentiment, but they do not change fundamentals by themselves. 5 Most Undervalued NYSE Stocks to Invest In

Separate commentary and list appearances, including coverage calling Progressive undervalued and attracting investor attention, may be helping sentiment, but they do not change fundamentals by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst and market commentary remains mixed, including an underweight view from Morgan Stanley and broader debate over whether current strength is already priced in. Seeking Alpha commentary

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore restated a "negative" rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Progressive from $331.00 to $313.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $237.58.

View Our Latest Report on Progressive

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,733,600. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,258,000. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE PGR opened at $204.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $189.20 and a fifty-two week high of $267.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.13. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 12.92%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.03%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report).

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