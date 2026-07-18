Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,600 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. Intel makes up approximately 2.1% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $95.04 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating for the company. Melius Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.72.

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Trending Headlines about Intel

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Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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