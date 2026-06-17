Waterway Wealth Management LLC Has $5.32 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Waterway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 136.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.0% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Waterway Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 17,260 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.12, for a total value of $6,077,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,215,975.84. The trade was a 20.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock worth $18,125,134. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a sign of confidence that can reassure investors after the recent selloff. SEC Form 4 filing

Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a sign of confidence that can reassure investors after the recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom continues to be viewed as a major AI infrastructure beneficiary, with recent articles highlighting its semiconductor, networking, and custom compute exposure as AI spending remains strong. Investopedia article

Broadcom continues to be viewed as a major AI infrastructure beneficiary, with recent articles highlighting its semiconductor, networking, and custom compute exposure as AI spending remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to Strong-Buy , adding to bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. American Banking News article

Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to , adding to bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s spring and Java security initiative, along with new AI-enabled vulnerability detection tools, may support its infrastructure software franchise and deepen enterprise relationships. Yahoo Finance article

Broadcom’s spring and Java security initiative, along with new AI-enabled vulnerability detection tools, may support its infrastructure software franchise and deepen enterprise relationships. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts say competitors like Credo and Lumentum may have stronger near-term upside in data-center connectivity, which doesn’t weaken Broadcom’s thesis but could limit relative enthusiasm. Zacks article

Some analysts say competitors like Credo and Lumentum may have stronger near-term upside in data-center connectivity, which doesn’t weaken Broadcom’s thesis but could limit relative enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary says Broadcom’s post-earnings decline was driven by cautious AI guidance and valuation concerns, suggesting investors are reassessing how much upside is already priced in. Yahoo Finance article

Broadcom Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of AVGO opened at $376.71 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.17 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $407.09 and its 200-day moving average is $363.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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