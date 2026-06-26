Waterway Wealth Management LLC Invests $968,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,279 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,631 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,388 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 387 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $712.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 2.6%

AXON opened at $444.73 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $339.01 and a 1-year high of $885.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $419.39 and a 200-day moving average of $482.20.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $807.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.90 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Axon Enterprise's revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Elizabeth Reid Coughlin sold 1,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $753,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,024 shares in the company, valued at $16,501,640. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaiah Fields sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $21,125,200. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,989 shares of company stock worth $19,090,083. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Axon Enterprise

Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP reaffirmed its Market Outperform rating on Axon and kept a $700 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels as adoption of AI, 911 dispatch tools, and drone technology accelerates across U.S. agencies. Benzinga article

Citizens JMP reaffirmed its rating on Axon and kept a , implying meaningful upside from current levels as adoption of AI, 911 dispatch tools, and drone technology accelerates across U.S. agencies. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Dedrone highlighted expanding counter-drone capabilities, with the business reportedly generating more bookings than its acquisition price, reinforcing the view that Axon’s platform expansion is creating real revenue momentum. Axon stock trades up article

Coverage around highlighted expanding counter-drone capabilities, with the business reportedly generating more bookings than its acquisition price, reinforcing the view that Axon’s platform expansion is creating real revenue momentum. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles framed Axon as a beneficiary of rising demand for AI-powered public safety tools , including body cameras, software, dispatch, and drone-related products, which supports the long-term growth narrative for AXON. TipRanks article

Multiple articles framed Axon as a beneficiary of rising demand for , including body cameras, software, dispatch, and drone-related products, which supports the long-term growth narrative for AXON. Neutral Sentiment: Axon was also noted as a trending stock on Zacks and in broader industry outlook pieces, which reflects heightened investor attention but does not by itself change fundamentals. Zacks trending stock article

Axon was also noted as a trending stock on Zacks and in broader industry outlook pieces, which reflects heightened investor attention but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: A report on short interest showed effectively no active short positioning, so it does not appear to be a meaningful driver of the stock right now.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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