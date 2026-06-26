Waterway Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,043 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Waterway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 102.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.3% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Waterway Wealth Management LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Dbs Bank boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $960.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:GS opened at $1,065.08 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $993.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $927.55. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.51 and a 52 week high of $1,125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $314.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.12 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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