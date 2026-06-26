Waterway Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,394 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Waterway Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 6,394 shares during the quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Down 3.0%

Oracle stock opened at $152.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $440.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $189.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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