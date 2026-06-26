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Waterway Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Written by MarketBeat
June 26, 2026
Advanced Micro Devices logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Waterway Wealth Management reduced its AMD stake by 33.5% in Q1, while other institutional investors showed mixed activity but still held a large portion of the company. Hedge funds and institutions collectively own about 71.34% of AMD shares.
  • AMD reported strong first-quarter results, with EPS of $1.37 topping estimates and revenue of $10.25 billion beating expectations. Revenue rose 37.8% year over year, and analysts now forecast full-year EPS of 6.15.
  • Despite some bullish analyst targets and AI/data center optimism, insider selling has been notable, including recent sales by EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod and Director Nora Denzel. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,032 shares worth about $161.9 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Waterway Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $532.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.50 and a twelve month high of $562.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.41 billion, a PE ratio of 174.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.50. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $439.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $440.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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