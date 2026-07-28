Waverly Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,787 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,833 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $211.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.88 billion, a PE ratio of 102.76 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.77 and a one year high of $254.35. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $219.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.53.

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Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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