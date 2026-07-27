Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 10,029 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,505 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $16,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 36,228 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment lifted its holdings in Danaher by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 639,000 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $121,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,879 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $5,588,000. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 272,505 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $50,885,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $191.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $160.93 and a 52-week high of $242.80. The firm has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business's fifty day moving average is $185.64 and its 200-day moving average is $196.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.Danaher's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.42%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

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