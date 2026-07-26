Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 150,395 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 140.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,549 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 150,395 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $24,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $75.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.48.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $291.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.05. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $126.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.Netflix's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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