Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 4,561 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,321 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $66,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

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More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $263.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company's 50-day moving average is $242.71 and its 200-day moving average is $236.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $164.23 and a 1 year high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.The business had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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