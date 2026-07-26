Waverly Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Waverly Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,605 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,504 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

More PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors bought an unusually large number of PepsiCo call options, with call volume running about 70% above average, signaling bullish trading activity and expectations for upside.

Investors bought an unusually large number of PepsiCo call options, with call volume running about 70% above average, signaling bullish trading activity and expectations for upside. Positive Sentiment: News that Quaker Oats plans a major expansion at PepsiCo’s North Texas facility could be viewed as a long-term growth and capacity positive. PepsiCo's Quaker Oats plans major expansion at its North Texas facility

News that Quaker Oats plans a major expansion at PepsiCo’s North Texas facility could be viewed as a long-term growth and capacity positive. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo is still trading near the lower end of its 52-week range, which reflects recent weakness, but also leaves room for a rebound if sentiment improves.

PepsiCo is still trading near the lower end of its 52-week range, which reflects recent weakness, but also leaves room for a rebound if sentiment improves. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed multiple PepsiCo earnings estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, which may pressure the stock by reinforcing concerns about earnings momentum.

Zacks Research trimmed multiple PepsiCo earnings estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, which may pressure the stock by reinforcing concerns about earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Reports that PepsiCo will cease warehouse operations at an Oklahoma production site may raise concerns about restructuring or operational disruption. PepsiCo to cease warehouse operations at Oklahoma production site

Reports that PepsiCo will cease warehouse operations at an Oklahoma production site may raise concerns about restructuring or operational disruption. Negative Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha article argued PepsiCo should be downgraded to “Sell,” reflecting continued skepticism about the stock’s near-term return potential. PepsiCo: 'Upgrading' From Strong Sell To Sell, But I Still Expect Frozen Returns

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.3%

PEP stock opened at $136.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business's 50-day moving average is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The business had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $176.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $155.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here