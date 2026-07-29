Waverly Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 1,130.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,111 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,933 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,379 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,251 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,149 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 33,849 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Toll Brothers from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TOL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,122,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,574.62. This trade represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total transaction of $12,206,507.06. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 321,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,302,264.48. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.6%

TOL stock opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $148.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 4.67. Toll Brothers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.50 and a fifty-two week high of $168.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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