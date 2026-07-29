Waverly Advisors LLC Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,884 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,014,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 112.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,281,476 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $189,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 5,710.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 941,299 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $72,857,000 after purchasing an additional 925,099 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Global Payments by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,412,128 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $109,299,000 after purchasing an additional 683,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Global Payments by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,019,788 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $84,724,000 after purchasing an additional 570,413 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Global Payments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Global Payments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $87.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.16 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The company's revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Global Payments's dividend payout ratio is -49.02%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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