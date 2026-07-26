Waverly Advisors LLC Has $30.38 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,852 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $30,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Chevron by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,265 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Indivisible Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,251,102 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $258,853,000 after purchasing an additional 79,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $194.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $182.12 and its 200-day moving average is $183.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $146.49 and a 1-year high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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