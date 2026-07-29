Waverly Advisors LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in S&P Global by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of S&P Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $533.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Solid second-quarter performance: S&P Global reported adjusted EPS of $4.83, above the $4.81 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $4.15 billion versus expectations of $4.12 billion. Revenue increased 10.4% year over year, supported by strong performance in Ratings and Indices, which also helped margins, profit and cash flow. S&P Global Q2 Earnings Beat on Ratings & Indices Strength

S&P Global reported adjusted EPS of $4.83, above the $4.81 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $4.15 billion versus expectations of $4.12 billion. Revenue increased 10.4% year over year, supported by strong performance in Ratings and Indices, which also helped margins, profit and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Capital return and segment outlook: Management anticipates more than $7 billion in 2026 share repurchases and raised its outlook for the Ratings and Indices businesses. These actions may support per-share earnings and signal confidence in the company’s core franchises. S&P Global anticipates adjusted EPS and buybacks

Management anticipates more than $7 billion in 2026 share repurchases and raised its outlook for the Ratings and Indices businesses. These actions may support per-share earnings and signal confidence in the company’s core franchises. Positive Sentiment: Expansion into growth markets: S&P Global agreed to acquire majority stakes in Agusto & Company, expanding its Ratings presence across African debt markets, and datacenterHawk, adding asset-level data on data centers, fiber networks and infrastructure. The deals could broaden the company’s data and market-intelligence offerings, although their near-term financial contribution was not specified. Agusto acquisition datacenterHawk acquisition

S&P Global agreed to acquire majority stakes in Agusto & Company, expanding its Ratings presence across African debt markets, and datacenterHawk, adding asset-level data on data centers, fiber networks and infrastructure. The deals could broaden the company’s data and market-intelligence offerings, although their near-term financial contribution was not specified. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic data focus: The company’s Orbit presentation emphasized capital flows, risk analysis and data opportunities, including infrastructure and energy markets. This reinforces S&P Global’s longer-term strategy but provides limited immediate earnings impact. Orbit presentation transcript

The company’s Orbit presentation emphasized capital flows, risk analysis and data opportunities, including infrastructure and energy markets. This reinforces S&P Global’s longer-term strategy but provides limited immediate earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance disappointed relative to estimates: S&P Global issued adjusted EPS guidance of $17.50–$17.75, below the cited consensus estimate of $18.98. The lower-than-expected outlook outweighed the quarterly beat and became the main reason for the negative stock reaction. Results also included adjustments related to the Mobility spinoff, adding complexity to comparisons. S&P Global second-quarter results

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $423.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $423.99 and a 200-day moving average of $439.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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